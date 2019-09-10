Dear Heloise: Leslie B. in Houston wrote about the need to include detailed information on prescription bottles. Yet pharmacies provide paperwork with medications once the prescription is filled. Contents of the printed material address the need to take with (or without) food, color and marking of the pills, possible side effects and similar information. The internet also can provide this information.
Given the small size of many pill bottles, including the information that she proposed would make the type size minuscule! Seniors have vision issues, so this would defeat the purpose of adding more information to the bottles.
— Leslie O., via email