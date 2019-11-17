Dear Annie: I used to love the holidays, but now I am dreading them. I have recently been divorced. My very large family is divided from politics. Because of that, my daughter has been excommunicated from the entire family. My daughter is grown and married but does not speak to me, even though I have been a loving, nurturing and caring mother. I just want to crawl into a hole and cover up. I need hope.
— Sad
Dear Sad: The holiday season can bring to a boil any frustrations that have been simmering throughout the year. However, you don’t have to get burned. First, accept that the next month or so will be difficult. Don’t hope for family members to miraculously change their ways. Brace for the sting of not speaking with your daughter. Know that there will be some blue days. This isn’t about being pessimistic but realistic. Managing expectations can go a long way in making tough times more manageable.
Second, consider making this a season for experimentation. Take a trip somewhere new, if that appeals to you. Or if you normally travel a lot during the holidays, treat yourself to a “staycation.” Make up new traditions; whether or not they end up sticking is beside the point. The idea is to unburden yourself from what this time of year “should” be so that you can get the most out of whatever it is.
