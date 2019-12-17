Dear Heloise: I live alone, and one thing I was concerned about was cleaning my shower stall. My daughter gave me those socks with the treads on them that the hospital gives you. They are perfect — no slipping.
Also, I take a cotton ball and spray some cologne on it and place it in a hiding place in the bathroom. Each time I clean the bathroom, I spray the cotton ball. It always smells nice.
— A.C. Smith, Hagerstown, Md.
