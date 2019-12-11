Dear Heloise: My neighbor told me about an easy way to make dumplings, which she said came from your column. Take canned homestyle or buttermilk biscuits and cut them into quarters. Then just drop them in hot broth. Now, how easy is that? It was a real timesaver and tasted delicious. Thanks, Heloise!
— Dawn C., Hattiesburg, Miss.
Dawn, thanks for your delightful letter! You also can cut the raw dough in half and drop the pieces in hot oil to make sopaipillas. A light dusting of sugar and cinnamon and you have a nice change of pace for your coffee break.
— Heloise