Dear Annie: I read the letter from Larry who was having problems with an irate neighbor over parking issues.
I, too, have neighbors who are generally wonderful people. It was the friends who visited them that caused problems. They would block half of my driveway. After my having to repeatedly report this and call officers to have vehicles moved, the neighbors put up a brick border wall marking their property boundary. We haven’t had any issues since. Is it just arrogance or ignorance that causes people to do this?
— Marilyn
Dear Marilyn: I can’t diagnose the cause of such behavior, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s a severe case of chronic self-absorption.