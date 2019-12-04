Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Pumpkin Bread recipe. I want to make some large batches to give out as Christmas gifts to some of my friends.
— Ella M., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Ella, this is one of my favorite treats and is so easy to make! You’ll need:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to the dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 F for 60-75 minutes.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.