Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Pumpkin Bread recipe. I want to make some large batches to give out as Christmas gifts to some of my friends.

— Ella M., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Ella, this is one of my favorite treats and is so easy to make! You’ll need:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup salad oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to the dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 F for 60-75 minutes.

— Heloise

