Dear Annie: My so-called “best friend” (she was the maid of honor at my wedding) ghosted me right after my wedding 23 years ago. I have no idea why she quit communicating, and I’ve pretty much accepted that she will never reach out to me. I’ve tried, several times, to reach out to her and never once received a reply.
I haven’t tried to connect with her for several years, but I need to know: How do I stop caring? This hurt me deeply, and I still miss her.
My parents called her their third daughter. We were roommates in college and apartment-mates after college. She introduced me to my eventual husband — and then silence. If I knew why, I might be able to let her go, but I’ve not the slightest clue.
Nobody else — her parents, her sister, mutual acquaintances — has any idea either. How do I bind up this wound?
— Left Behind in Washington
Dear Left Behind: I’m sorry that your friend abandoned you so abruptly. Fortunately, closure is a gift we can give ourselves. I encourage you to write out everything you’d like to say to her — about your confusion, pain, anything you’re feeling or have ever felt about the situation. Pour your heart out on the subject until there’s not a drop left.
Then take a beat and a breath. Imagine your friend apologizing for hurting you. Then, pick up your pen again and write a letter expressing your forgiveness. Tuck this letter away in a drawer or dispose of it somehow — whatever feels right.
If this doesn’t give you peace after some time, repeat the writing prompt. At best, it will offer you the closure you’re looking for. At worst, it will be a therapeutic exercise.
Know that the way your friendship ended does not negate all the meaningful years you two shared together.
Not all friendships are forever; it doesn’t mean that they weren’t for real.
