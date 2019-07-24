Dear Heloise: My husband loves your Shrimp Dijon recipe. Could you reprint it? — Kelly W., Midland, Texas
Kelly, I’d be happy to reprint this delicious recipe. You’ll need:
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions and sauté for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk, a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper, and cook for 3-5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended; warm through but Do Not Boil. Serve over rice.
When boiling or grilling shrimp, do not overcook. When shrimp are done, they turn pink and curl up to form a “C.” If they form an “O,” they may be overcooked.
— Heloise