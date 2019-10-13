Dear Annie: I’m a 62-year-old woman. Twelve months ago, at my check up, my doctor recommended that I eliminate animal products from my diet due to high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
It seemed like an insurmountable task, but my will to be healthy as I age is bigger than that!
Now a year has passed without any meat, dairy, cheese, fish or eggs. My cholesterol dropped 160 points, my blood pressure is normal. I’m off all medications. My energy is through the roof, and I just signed up for a marathon. I am elated!
I want to be a positive influence on my friends and family members who suffer the same ailments. I love them and want them healthy, too. But they absolutely don’t want to hear about it. They seem to think my diet is crazy. It’s almost like I have a disease.
So, I quietly continue to eat my beautiful and delicious plants, grains and fruits, and try to be a good example to my friends. What can I do to positively impact my family’s health without coming off like an overbearing fanatic?
— Pass Me the Veggies
Dear Veggies: Speak softly and carry a big stick of celery. Until your family is ready to hear it, the more you try to talk this up, the less they’ll listen. Rest assured that there’s no better advertisement for your new lifestyle than you: Your exuberant example will attract others to the diet far more than words ever could.
You might also try changing hearts by way of stomachs: Bring plant-based dishes to share at all family events, to show them that you’re not depriving yourself and that your new diet can be quite delicious. Thrive on.
