Dear Annie: My wife and I are both 86 years old and retired from meaningful careers. We have a very happy marriage, wonderful children and grandchildren and are blessed with good health and mobility.
We live in our own home, subscribe to two theatres and the symphony, attend our grandchildren’s school performances and athletic events, take part in an exercise class, enjoy traveling and are active in our church. I am the volunteer director of a community choir of 25 men and women in our own age bracket, and I serve on two boards. We also enjoy reading and other hobbies.
These specific activities may not be for everyone, but for us, these activities — plus our social connections and religious faith — stave off morbid thoughts of the future and are largely responsible for our continuing health, happiness and sense of fulfillment.
— Grateful Octogenarians
Dear Grateful Octogenarians: Congratulations on working to have a rich and fulfilling life. It’s not always easy for people to build such a life.
Social connections, however you find them — hobbies, church, temple, children or school — are a key to happiness. We are social beings; having social connections is part of how we thrive as humans. In Johann Hari’s book “Lost Connections,” he talks about helping his depression by finding more social connections. Studies show that they promote happiness and longevity.
