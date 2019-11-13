Dear Annie: I am having a problem with my mother-in-law and my husband. She is a control freak who wants to control my husband. His sister died a year ago, and his mother told him she wanted to have a memorial dinner at our house. She never spoke to me about it. In fact, she doesn’t speak to me at all, due to a prior bad experience.
After she sold her house, she moved in with us. She was with us for over a year, even though it was only supposed to be for a couple of months. She told people that I had put her out, and she continues to talk like this about me. My husband will not speak up about anything.
I don’t want her here again, not even for a visit. She is a miserable woman. We have been married for 23 years. How do I handle this situation?
— Ready for Divorce
Dear Ready for Divorce: Instead of being ready for a divorce, try showing some empathy. Your mother-in-law lost her daughter. No matter what age she was when her daughter passed away, she has outlived her child, which is the ultimate nightmare for any parent. Please show her some patience and love. She may not have wanted the memorial dinner at her house because the memory of her daughter was too raw and painful. As for her gossiping about you, try to cut her some slack. I really think it’s time for you to change your perspective on your mother-in-law from a miserable woman to a mother who lost her daughter and is still grieving.
It sounds like your husband wants nothing to do with any of it — because he feels helpless in knowing he cannot control either of you. Tell him your feelings and ask for his help. You might be surprised by the results.
