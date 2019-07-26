Dear Heloise: There’s no shortage of credit card companies offering rewards if you sign up for their card. I know it can be confusing, but if you plan to travel, chances are you’ll need a credit card or two. Pick one that offers you free points for airfare, hotels or car rentals, or just plain cash. Please remember that there is no “perfect card,” but there might be a card that’s perfect for what you need. Many cards offer a point for every dollar spent, but some offer two or three times the points for travel, dining at restaurants or booking with certain airlines. Some cards offer a “sign-up bonus,” but only after you’ve reached a spending minimum. Look for cards that have a low annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. Do not sign up for a bunch of credit cards — just a couple that suit your needs. Otherwise you might damage your credit rating.
— Sydney M. in New York