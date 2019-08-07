Dear Annie: I live out in the country and have found a consistently wonderful kennel for my dog. The people who work there are the owner and two helpers; all are kind and obviously dog lovers. The kennel costs $40 per night. My question is, how much of a tip to leave? Sometimes, one of the helpers is working when I pick up my dog, and sometimes it’s the owner. Should I tip differently for the helpers versus owner? Please advise. I want to do right by them!
— Asking for a Tip on Tips
Dear Asking for a Tip: You sound like a thoughtful and considerate person. Typically, tipping can be between 15 to 20 percent of the services rendered.
Tipping the owner is not technically considered proper etiquette, as the tip should go to the employees. But since you frequent this business often and love the services they provide for your dog, it is a kind gesture to tip generously.