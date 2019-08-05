Dear Readers: Today’s sound off is from a nurse who works in a physician’s office. — Heloise
“Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to leave their young children with a friend, relative or professional sitter when they visit the doctor’s office. First, the child can pick up a disease from another patient. Second, the nurses cannot and will not babysit your child. We have too much work to do. If someone needs to drive you to the physician’s office, be sure it’s only one person. Sometimes the waiting room gets filled up with patients’ relatives and there is little room left for those who are sick.”
— A Nurse in Illinois