Dear Heloise: As a professional pet sitter, I have some advice for people who are leaving for a few (or several) days. Your pets will be ok if you remember the following commonsense things to do:
If your pet is on medication, write out when and how the medication is to be taken. Make sure there is enough for the whole time you’re gone.
Write out instructions on when to walk a dog or whether or not your cat is allowed outside. We’ll need a summary of your pet’s schedule, likes and dislikes, favorite toys and foods it cannot have. Make absolutely sure you have more than enough food and kitty litter on hand.
Leave all emergency telephone numbers taped to the front of your refrigerator. This includes your veterinarian’s contact info, and how to contact you should there be a need to get hold of you.
Never lock a pet in a garage, house or yard and think that by pouring some food in a bowl it’s enough and you don’t need to do anything else. When you return from your trip, you could be facing a charge of animal abuse. Several states now require animal abusers to register and pay a stiff fine.
Ensure that your dog, cat or other animals have up-to-date vaccinations.
— Mandy in Texas
