Dear Readers: We received a lot of mail about a recent letter related to destination weddings, and the following are some of the comments made.
— Heloise
“Destination weddings are hurtful to family members who cannot attend but wish they could help celebrate the happy day.”
— An Old Auntie in Kentucky
“To me, the answer is simple — ELOPE. You can have your Hawaiian wedding, and no one else has to come.”
— Helen in Iowa
“Why would someone want to get married but not have family and friends come to help celebrate the day? It seems selfish to me.”
— Gail M. in Michigan
“It seems to me that the couple are saying, ‘Send us a gift but don’t bother coming to our wedding’ when they have destination weddings.”
— James B. in California
“I see nothing wrong with destination weddings. A friend of mine had a destination wedding, but all the couple got from me was an email with my best wishes.”
— June R. in Nebraska