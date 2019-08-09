Dear Readers: We received a lot of mail about a recent letter related to destination weddings, and the following are some of the comments made.

— Heloise

“Destination weddings are hurtful to family members who cannot attend but wish they could help celebrate the happy day.”

 — An Old Auntie in Kentucky

“To me, the answer is simple — ELOPE. You can have your Hawaiian wedding, and no one else has to come.”

— Helen in Iowa

“Why would someone want to get married but not have family and friends come to help celebrate the day? It seems selfish to me.”

— Gail M. in Michigan

“It seems to me that the couple are saying, ‘Send us a gift but don’t bother coming to our wedding’ when they have destination weddings.”

— James B. in California

“I see nothing wrong with destination weddings. A friend of mine had a destination wedding, but all the couple got from me was an email with my best wishes.”

— June R. in Nebraska