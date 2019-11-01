Dear Heloise: She had big brown eyes and a red and black brindle coat. Someone liked her, but not enough to train her, play with her or have her spayed. Ruby was left alone to roam the streets, looking for food and water, and found shelter in the shade of a tree in front of a nursing home. She had a litter of puppies, and all of them died. I saw her and brought her dried dog food, which she ate in haste.
The nursing home staff captured Ruby, chained her and called Animal Care Services. I unchained her and took her home. That was 11 years ago. Her face is the color of frost, and she snores while she sleeps at the foot of my bed.
Some say Ruby was lucky to be rescued, but I’m the lucky one. While taking our “walkies,” I discovered other dog owners wanted to stop and talk about dogs. Together, Ruby and I have made several new friends. When I was sick, Ruby seldom left my side. Looking back over the past 11 years, I marvel at how sterile my life would have been without Miss Ruby by my side.
— Norma in Texas
Readers, all too often there is no happy ending for the thousands of homeless animals. That’s why spaying/neutering is so important.
— Heloise
