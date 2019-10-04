Dear Heloise: My husband and I want to travel somewhere this month to see fall colors. He wants to go west, and I want to go east. Any hints for us on where to go?
— Emma in Big Spring, Texas
Emma, New England is beautiful in the fall, and there are many little towns along the way that are very historic. Then there are beautiful places in Oregon, Washington State and Colorado with lots of rustic charm. Your best bet might be to consult with a travel agent. This year one of you picks a place, and next year the other person selects the place. Let a travel agent show you some of the most interesting places to visit.
— Heloise
