Dear Heloise: As the temperature drops, I get a craving for potato soup. It’s my all-time favorite. Have you got a recipe for this delight?

— Lorna H., Hugo, Minn.

Lorna, as a matter of fact, I do have a wonderful recipe for potato soup. You’ll need:

4 medium potatoes, cubed

1 small onion, chopped

1 tablespoon shortening

1 cup water

2 cups milk

3/4 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Cook potatoes, onion, shortening and water in a large pot until the potatoes are soft. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Makes about 4 servings.

Remember, if you make a large pot of soup by doubling this recipe, you’ll have enough to freeze for another meal when you’re in a hurry.

— Heloise

