Dear Heloise: As the temperature drops, I get a craving for potato soup. It’s my all-time favorite. Have you got a recipe for this delight?
— Lorna H., Hugo, Minn.
Lorna, as a matter of fact, I do have a wonderful recipe for potato soup. You’ll need:
4 medium potatoes, cubed
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon shortening
1 cup water
2 cups milk
3/4 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
Cook potatoes, onion, shortening and water in a large pot until the potatoes are soft. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Makes about 4 servings.
Remember, if you make a large pot of soup by doubling this recipe, you’ll have enough to freeze for another meal when you’re in a hurry.
— Heloise
