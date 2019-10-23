Dear Heloise: I had a dish at my sister-in-law’s house last night that was out of this world. She said it was called Bootleg Beans, and it was your recipe. Well, she misplaced her recipe card, so would you reprint that for me and anyone else who loves a tasty bean dish?
— Barbara in Pennsylvania
Barbara, this is an all-time favorite recipe, and one that I get many requests for. You’ll need:
3 strips bacon
1 small onion, chopped
1 (15-ounce) can of pork and beans in tomato sauce
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons ketchup
Fry the bacon in a medium saucepan over medium heat until almost crisp. Add the onion and continue frying until the onion starts to brown. Pour off almost all of the grease. Add the remaining ingredients. Stir to mix well, cover and simmer until heated through.
— Heloise
