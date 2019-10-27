Dear Annie: Oh, how I needed the beautiful and uplifting poem, “The Optimist,” that reader Beryl submitted. My husband and I are in the winter of our lives, and he is facing a life-threatening illness. We are sad and fearful. But we have faith, family and friends. We truly have been blessed to have lived this long together and have cherished our lives. We try to call upon these blessings to banish the doom and gloom. And now I will call upon the wisdom of this poem to lift us up.
— Thinking Positive in Louisville
Dear Thinking Positive: I’m so sorry that your husband is ill. I’m glad that Beryl’s poem touched you, as it seems to have touched many others. Read on.
Dear Annie: I am a 64-year-old mother. I lost my son, Jonathan, age 34, Christmas week of 2017, when his car was hit by a careless driver of a truck.
My son left behind a wife and two children. My son was a good person, son and husband who spread his love, kindness and thoughtfulness to all he knew.
My intense grief has morphed into clinical depression. I still find joy in my family, especially my late son’s two children.
But at times, I have had thoughts that my pain will only truly stop when I depart this life. I am seeing a grief counselor and am on antidepressants. I am on as good a path as possible given the circumstances.
I’m not writing to ask for any advice. I’m writing because Beryl’s poem touched my heart and soul. It made me think of all the things there are still here for me to see and experience even at my age. And to experience with my grandchildren.
Beryl, you don’t know how important it was that you sent your insightful poem into Annie’s column. Thank you!
— Debra, Washington, Pennsylvania
Dear Debra: I am so, so sorry for the loss of your son. My heart goes out to you. Thank you for writing.
