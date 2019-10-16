Dear Heloise: You had a cilantro sauce that my husband loved when I’d pour it over boneless chicken breasts. Unfortunately, I’ve misplaced the recipe, so would you please reprint it for me and others who like a little “zip” to their chicken?
— Alexis C., Bellflower, Calif.
Alexis, the cilantro sauce over chicken sounds good. You’ll need:
1 cup loosely packed cilantro sprigs (also called coriander or Chinese parsley)
3/4 cup coarsely chopped green onions with tops
2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded, coarsely chopped
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/4 cup olive oil
In a food processor with a metal blade, combine all ingredients (except the olive oil) until finely chopped, stopping occasionally to scrape the bowl. With the processor running, slowly add the olive oil to make a paste. It makes about 3/4 cup.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.