Dear Annie: I’m in a relationship with “Ben,” who is the father of my child. Ben and I have been together for about four years now, and living together for two.
Ben is a total momma’s boy, the youngest of four siblings and therefore the most spoiled of the four. Since we’ve been living together, I have to pick up after him and do everything else for him constantly. That seems to be the expectation because he is the one who brings in all the money. On the other hand, I do work hard to take care of our child, and I go to school full-time. Sometimes, I feel like he takes advantage of my kindness and uses me as his maid to get him things whenever he wants them.
For example, we were relaxing and watching TV in bed the other day when he asked me to bring him a bowl of cereal. I really don’t think it’s fair for him to be asking me to do things when he could easily do them for himself and we’re “both” relaxing. Am I overreacting?
— Twenty-Three and Confused
Dear Twenty-Three and Confused: If you’re going to live together in harmony, Momma’s Boy has some growing up to do. Talk to him about how you’re feeling. Let him know that you appreciate his hard work but that you are working hard, too. Talk about what you both think is fair in terms of household duties and child-rearing responsibilities. This will be the start of an ongoing conversation. Focus on progress, not perfection.
He’s not going to change overnight. But if he’s open to striving to do better, and if you’re open to hearing his point of view, too, you will both be on the path toward not only a happier home life but a healthier relationship.