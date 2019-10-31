Dear Readers: Tonight’s the night for ghosts, gremlins, ghouls and goblins! Here are some safety hints:
Don’t go it alone. A group effort is best, and plan the route before you go. Don’t trick or treat in neighborhoods where you don’t know anybody. Kids under 12? Parental supervision is necessary.
Stay on the sidewalk. Tromping through someone’s yard is not OK, and the roads are made for motor traffic.
Regardless of your costume, make sure your shoes are nonskid and comfy. You’ll be doing a lot of walking.
Not into trick-or-treating? Check local churches and community centers. They might be having a fun harvest festival, with games, hayrides and bobbing for apples.
— Heloise
