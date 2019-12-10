Dear Readers: We are all rushing about this time of year, but here’s an important reminder: When there are emergency vehicles on the side of the road (for an accident, someone getting a citation, a tow truck, a firetruck, an ambulance, etc.), all states have a “move over” law on the books: You must move over one lane or slow down to a reasonable speed to keep emergency workers safe. Safety is always a priority, and these workers are vulnerable.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.