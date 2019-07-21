Dear Heloise: My dog’s nose is dry. What can I do?
— Emily J. in Utah
Emily, dogs need a wet and soft nose; it helps them breathe and pick up scents more easily. Look online for any product labeled as “nose butter,” or a balm with “snout” in the name. Coconut oil is safe for a dog’s nose, but don’t use baby oil or medicated ointments.
Dry nose can arise from allergens, sunburn or dehydration. Or when the dog first wakes up, the nose could be dry. If you observe these symptoms: fever, no energy, vomiting and dry eyes, along with the dry nose, get the dog to the veterinarian ASAP.
— Heloise