Dear Annie: I am writing about my stepdaughter, who is 64 years old. My first husband passed away in an accident when my son and two daughters were very young. Later, I got remarried, to a man named “Steve.” Steve had two sons, and his oldest child was a daughter, “Jill,” who was 13 when we married. At first, Jill seemed fine with our marriage. As time went on, it was obvious she was extremely jealous of my daughters and resentful of me. She stayed with her mother, who was an alcoholic and unfaithful to my husband. My husband’s two sons came to live with us.
Though Jill hardly visited us, we paid for her college tuition and we gave her money. Once she graduated from college, we paid for her wedding and helped with other expenses.
As time passed, I would remember Jill and her husband with cards on holidays and on birthdays. She never acknowledged the cards, and after about six years or so I stopped sending all cards except for on Christmas and birthdays.
Over the years, Jill had a bad habit of lying, didn’t pay her bills in a timely manner, and she and her husband had to take bankruptcy. My husband co-signed a note at the bank for them. They finally paid the loan. My husband didn’t trust her in general because of her lying. Jill’s dad and I were married 40 years. He passed away of complications of Alzheimer’s eight years ago. I cared for him at home during his illness. Jill rarely came to see her dad after his diagnosis.
My oldest stepson passed away about six years before my husband. The other stepson passed away four months after my husband’s death. I was responsible for his funeral expenses.
I have sent text messages, and she will respond to those, but that is the extent of our relationship. I’m sad that we have no contact. I have shared with a few close friends and they told me it’s obvious that she doesn’t want a relationship. What are your thoughts?
— A Faithful Reader
Dear Faithful Reader: There is really no right answer here. So, my advice is trust your instincts and you can’t go wrong. Continue to reaching out to her if and when you feel the urge to. Heed your gut if it seems that she might be lying or trying to take advantage of you financially at any point.
I am so sorry for the major losses you’ve suffered. I hope your stepdaughter can open her heart to you in time, and that you might find some comfort in each other.
Where to write: Send questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.