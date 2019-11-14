Dear Readers: It’s two weeks until thanksgiving! Let’s get you and your home prepped for the big day.
Decorating this time of year is comparatively easy: pumpkins and gourds, mums and raffia strands are all hearty, long-lasting and readily available.
Make sure all houseplants are healthy. Start now to invigorate blooms. Water and plant food will yield bright blooms and gorgeous greenery.
Deep clean now while there’s still time. If you need a pro carpet or hardwood cleaning, schedule it this week. Check in the corners for cobwebs; microfiber towels are the best to have on hand.
Check your kitchen for staples. Make sure all are fresh and plentiful.
Finally, take some time for yourself. Stay hydrated and get plenty of rest.
— Heloise
