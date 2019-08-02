Dear Annie: I live in a large apartment building in a very safe part of town. It’s an older building, and all of the mail for the complex is in one room. Large packages are placed by the mailbox in that room rather than brought up the four flights of stairs.
A few weeks ago, I purchased a couple of expensive kitchen gadgets online and was waiting excitedly for them to arrive. As the order said five to seven business days, the more than two weeks I’d been waiting seemed wrong. I work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so I knew that the package would arrive while I was at work. However, I checked for it every day before and after work, just in case. Nothing.
After tracking the package online, I saw that my order had arrived three days earlier. But it had gone missing. I told the apartment manager, and he said there wasn’t any video surveillance. The best I could do would be to put up signs asking for info or saying that the package had been mistakenly picked up and to have it delivered to me or the apartment manager. I can be refunded for the kitchenware through the online retailer, but, Annie, how do I deal with neighbors stealing my stuff? I don’t feel as safe in this apartment now, even though I’ve been living here for more than four years.
— Signed, Sealed, Delivered ... and Stolen
Dear Stolen: If you want to feel safer around your neighbors, get to know them. It’s harder to steal a Ginsu knife from someone you know — and who may be in your kitchen one day — than from a stranger who is merely a name on a packing slip.
Consider planning a barbecue or movie night for the complex.
You’ll make friends, and the other people in your building will recognize you as an active member in your community. In the meantime, to ease your mind, have your packages delivered to the post office for you to pick up or delivered to your work.