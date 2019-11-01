Dear Annie: Your advice to “Left Behind” would be poor advice in some states. As a Washington state lawyer, I can tell you that Washington has what is called a “committed intimate relationship,” in which unmarried partners may have community property like rights in each other’s property. Also some states have common-law marriage.
"Left Behind" should consult a lawyer with a family law practice in her state to find out if she has any rights.
— Regular Reader in Vancouver, Washington
Dear Regular Reader: I’m embarrassed to say that I failed to get the complete picture when researching my answer. I’m printing your note to correct the record for “Left Behind” and anyone else in her shoes. Contacting a lawyer is the best bet. Thanks for writing and setting me straight.
