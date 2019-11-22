Dear Heloise: Never put your child’s name on a backpack or on clothing. Why? A child molester or a stranger of any kind can call the child by name, giving the child a false sense of security.
The police advise people to use a code word only the parents and child know.
If the stranger doesn’t know the code word, tell your children to run away and find a police officer, a crossing guard or a neighbor.
— Douglas T., Reston, Va.
