Dear Annie: I inherited my stepdad’s ring. I cared for him in my home for the last four months of his life. He wanted me to have it because he said I had loved to try it on and look at it as a little girl. It was in his will for me. When he died, I did get it, but my mother told me I needed to give it to my stepdad’s grandson, whom he rarely saw.
I told her it was his wish for me to have it, so I will keep it. She was so mad. That was her issue, not mine. I do wear it every so often and fondly think of him, knowing that he is smiling that I treasure his ring.
— Stepdad’s Ring
Dear Stepdad’s Ring: You’re a brave woman to stand up for what you want. I’m not really sure why your mother said that the ring should go to her grandson, but I admire you for keeping the ring and treasuring it. It is hard enough when we lose the ones we love, but if a small memento brings you joy, don’t let anyone take that away from you.
