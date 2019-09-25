Dear Heloise: We’ve decided to have a party for all of our friends and family to announce that we got married (we eloped) in Las Vegas. The problem is, I don’t know how to plan for a nice party of about 50 people. Got any hints for me?
— Laura T., Aspen, Colo.
Laura, do as much as possible ahead of time, and start making lists. If you need help, ask a friend to pitch in, or hire a person to mingle among the guests refilling drinks and making sure the food table is always clean and well-stocked. Next, plan your menu: Make a list of everything you intend to serve and post it on the refrigerator door. Make sure you have enough bowls and serving trays. Do you need to rent additional seating or extra tables? You can have a deli, grocery store or catering company make up platters for you. A cheese tray, fruit tray, meat tray, etc., is always nice and can save you a lot of time. Relax and have fun. — Heloise