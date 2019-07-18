Dear Annie: My husband constantly lies by omission of details of what he has done.
He has had two affairs with other women — that I know of. He thinks if he tells part of the truth, it is OK. That is how his mind works, and he doesn’t care what I think. What is wrong with him? His mother was the same way.
— Questioning in PA
Dear Questioning: No matter what sort of mental gymnastics your husband engages in to convince himself he’s not a bad guy, a half-told truth is a lie. If he wants to make things right, he’ll agree to go to marriage counseling with you. A counselor might help uncover whatever deep-seated issues drive him toward cheating and lying, and there you two can work together to build a new foundation, because his past actions have put a rot in the old one. Taking things apart and building your relationship anew is your best hope at having a healthy married life.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.