Dear Annie: I know that I was raised in the Stone Age. But some of the things I remember sure would be nice additions to today’s society. They’re called “manners”. I recall my mother saying, “Mind your manners.” Whenever she said that, I knew right then that what I was doing was unacceptable.
Manners were not anything written down. They were learned at home. There was no test to be sure you understood what to do and not do. There are too many to list, but I have a few examples:
Don’t eat with your elbows on the table.
Don’t eat with a baseball cap on at the table.
Always say “please” when asking someone to pass the potatoes. Then reply with a “thank you”
Never say, “I ain’t got no potatoes.”
Hold the door for other people.
Don’t disrupt someone who is talking.
Learn the phrases “excuse me” and “pardon me,” and use them.
When meeting someone new, hold out your hand to shake their hand.
Don’t talk with your mouth full.
Open the car door for ladies.
Pull the chair out for ladies to sit at a table.
Nowadays, when someone says, “Mind your manners,” all you get is, “What’s a manner?”
— Longing for Etiquette
Dear Longing for Etiquette: Thank you for this reminder about the importance of manners. I’m sure that some young people know what manners are, but those who do not are missing out. Manners are a beautiful sign of respect for each other. Here’s hoping that old-fashioned manners will come back in style just like some names from older generations have.
