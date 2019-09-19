Dear Heloise: I’ve been meaning to write about the subject of potluck dinners. I myself don’t like them. I thought for a potluck dinner you were to bring something that you’d make and serve to your family, and to make enough for three to six people. People bring a platter of deviled eggs or a potato dish of some kind. Is that what you would put on your table for dinner? What about the meat, chicken or fish? It doesn’t seem right that only a few bring a meat dish and some only bring a side dish. How right is it to fill up on all the meat, chicken or fish, and you only brought an egg platter or potatoes? Am I wrong? Maybe that’s the reason I don’t go to any.
— Felicia, via email
Felicia, I understand your frustration; meat is more expensive! Readers, go the extra mile with your potluck dishes. Make something you’d be proud to feed your family, and even include a stack of recipe cards with the dish. Fall is the time for tailgating and cooler patio meals. Enjoy this time with your family and friends.
— Heloise
