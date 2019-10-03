Dear Heloise: Take it from a 60-year-old guy whose shoes don’t stink despite the fact that I choose to not wear socks most of the time, even with golf shoes! I started going sockless in college and quickly figured out the following:
1. I wash my feet well (with soap) when I shower.
2. I don’t wear the same pair of shoes two days in a row. This allows the inside to dry between wearings, and it extends the life of the shoes. (I read that in a pamphlet that came with the first pair of nice dress shoes I purchased as an adult.)
3. If you break these rules and the shoes get funky, wash or clean them thoroughly and let them dry before wearing them again.
— A Reader in Texas
