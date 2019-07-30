Dear Annie: I’m a grandmother to five children. My son Brian and his wife, Amanda, have a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old together.
They live several states away, about a five-hour drive. I get to see them close to once a month, though, as they continually ask me to watch the kids while they go on vacation.
When their baby was only 3 months old, they took a trip to a resort in Mexico.
Personally, I would never leave an infant, so I don’t understand their desire to leave so often. Now they’re going on a weeklong cruise, and I’ll be baby-sitting again.
I don’t mind watching the grandkids. I love them to the moon and back, and really, I appreciate how nice it is that I get to spend time with them, especially while they’re still little and thrilled to see their grandma.
But I think it’s getting out of hand, and I feel as if my son and daughter-in-law think I don’t have a life of my own. Am I being ridiculous?
— Frustrated Grandma
Dear Frustrated: Here’s a word that will change your life: “No.” Try using it the next time your son and his wife are daydreaming of making a tropical getaway and leaving you in charge of their home life.
Giving in to their requests all the time will leave you feeling taken advantage of and resentful. And that’s a surefire way to damage your relationship with your son. Set boundaries.
