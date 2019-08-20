Dear Heloise: It irks me when a receptionist “blind transfers” me to a person in the company. The correct business etiquette: Place me on hold, find out if that person is in, and if the person is not, come back on the line and ask me if I’d like to leave a message.
Calling a business can feel intimidating anyway, and then to be transferred to an answering machine? Not acceptable.
— Deanna R. in San Antonio
