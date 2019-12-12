Dear Readers: The time is right to choose a fresh or artificial Christmas tree. First of all, there’s location, location, location in your home.
Figure this out, and you’ll know what size tree you’ll need. A corner of your home usually works best (you can hide a bad spot and “anchor” the tree to the wall with some fishing wire so it won’t tip over), or in front of a picture window can be beautiful too, especially with glistening lights. The tree by the fireplace is a no-go — it’s too hot there, and it could be a fire hazard.
Check the needles on a live tree. Run your fingers from the trunk out on a branch — needles should not shed. Also, the tree should have a lovely fresh pine scent.
Place your live tree in a stand of fresh water immediately. Use a turkey baster or ice cubes to add water to the stand. Two weeks is about the right time to keep a live tree in your home.
— Heloise
P.S. Look for a live tree with the roots still attached; you can plant it in the yard afterward.
