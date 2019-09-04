Dear Heloise: Do you have a soup recipe that has creamed corn as an ingredient? Now that soup weather is here, I’d like to try some new recipes.
— Susan in Dayton, Ohio
Yes, Susan, I have one I know you’ll enjoy. It’s my Economical Corn Chowder. You’ll need:
1 medium potato, diced
1 medium onion, yellow or white, diced
1 large can of cream-style corn
1 cup of evaporated milk
2 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped
Salt and pepper
Dice the potato and onion into bite-size pieces and cover with about an inch of water in a medium pot. Heat until boiling, then simmer on low until the potato and onion are cooked. Then pour in the corn and milk. Add the bacon, then season with salt and pepper. If it’s too thick, add more milk or water. Continue cooking over low heat for 30 minutes.
FYI: Did you know that evaporated milk can be diluted with an equal amount of water and be substituted for fresh milk in recipes?
— Heloise