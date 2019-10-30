Dear Heloise: I used to have a recipe of yours called Cherry Surprise, but I’ve misplaced it. Would you reprint it for us cherry-loving individuals?
— Brenda M., Bountiful, Utah
Brenda, I love this dessert. It’s light and tastes great.
Cream together 2 sticks butter or margarine and 2 cups sugar. Beat 3 eggs and add to the above ingredients. Mix in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons almond extract and a pint of sour cream. Then add 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and l/2 teaspoon salt; mix to blend. Last, stir in 1 cup chopped maraschino cherries and 1 1/2 cup nuts.
Bake in a greased and floured tube pan at 325 F for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
If you want icing for it, you can combine powdered sugar, cherry juice and a drop of vanilla extract. Mix well and spread on a cooled cake.
FYI: Let the cake cool for about 10 minutes or so on a wire rack before trying to take it out of the pan.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.