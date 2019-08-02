Dear Heloise: Thieves never rest. As soon as you receive your credit card statement, check it over very carefully. Do you see a charge that you didn’t make? Something you don’t recall purchasing? Thieves usually start out by buying something small, such as a $5 toy or anything that is a small price and goes undetected. Then they go for bigger purchases, such as auto repairs or furniture.
If you see a purchase of any amount on your credit card statement that’s questionable, call your bank or the credit card company (the number is usually on the statement) and report this immediately. That puts the bank and credit card company on alert so they can track the thief and clear your credit card of the responsibility of payment.
— Robert K. in Dallas