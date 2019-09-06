Dear Annie: Recently, my girlfriend had a dinner party for six people. One of the guests took it upon herself to bring her dog to the affair. I was livid. This woman let her dog roam throughout the host’s home unattended. The dog owner was totally oblivious to the other guests in attendance.
What is your take on this total disrespect for everyone involved?
— Offended By Unwanted Guest
Dear Offended By Unwanted Guest: Unless the invitation specifically mentioned that pets were welcome, you are absolutely correct. It was rude of the guest to bring her uninvited and unwanted dog. Of course, I say this assuming that it was not a service animal. I am a dog lover, but I couldn’t imagine bringing one of my dogs to a dinner party uninvited. If I encountered it the way you did, I would have had the same reaction you did. Woof.
