Dear Annie: My letter is about aging and manners toward the elderly.
I was at a store recently and getting ready to walk out, pushing my cart. At the same time, there was a young girl pushing the cart for her mother as they were leaving the store. The mother stopped the cart and said to her daughter, “Always let older people go first.”
I was insulted. But then I came to realize that the mother was teaching her daughter a lesson on respecting her elders. So many people do not respect their elders, and I was glad to see this mother teaching her child to do so. Bless this mother. — Another Aging Individual
Dear Another Aging Individual: Your letter shows that you are a very thoughtful person. When feeling insulted by a comment, most people get angry and want to retaliate. But you stopped to think about it, and you saw the positive in the mother’s comment — that she was trying to teach her daughter an important lesson about respecting her elders. By taking the time to understand the mother’s motive, you have taught all of us a valuable lesson.