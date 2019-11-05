Dear Annie: My husband spends whatever time he wants during the evenings and weekends playing on his phone, watching football, sleeping or just lying on the couch relaxing. I never say a word. But the moment I sit down and start reading a book or texting back a friend, he can sense it, and he’ll quickly get up from wherever he is and sit by me and say, “What’s going on?” If I say “nothing” and keep reading, he’ll say, “Oh, I just thought you’d want to talk to me,” and he expects me to immediately put down whatever I’m doing. He sulks and pouts all night if I don’t.
It’s just a ridiculous, controlling power play. If I sit down in the same room as him and wait for him to stop texting or watching his show, it takes him forever to even acknowledge me. Every time I’ve called him out on this, it’s caused a fight. Even if I just ignore him and continue reading, it really upsets me. What can I do?
— Not Allowed to Relax in Peace
Dear Relax in Peace: You deserve to relax in peace. Maybe the way to find that peace is to say something to him — and in a new way that won’t spark the same old fight. Tell him that, just like he needs time to relax and unwind on the couch, you also need time to relax and unwind. Couples should spend time together, uninterrupted, so they can grow closer. But they also need time apart to do things they enjoy individually.
