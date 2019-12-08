Dear Readers: It’s gift-giving season, but giving a live animal as a gift? Not always a good choice. Owning a pet is a huge responsibility; some may not be up to the task. A pet is a 10-to-20-year commitment that involves time, energy and money.
Your neighborhood Humane Society and other rescue groups probably offer gift certificates; this is a good solution. Allow the recipient to pick out his or her own pet. (Some rescue groups may require an application and vetting process before approving the adoption.)
It’s probably safe to say that all of us at Heloise Central are big animal lovers. We can share the love and provide a good home; let’s just make sure that it’s a good fit for all.
— Heloise
