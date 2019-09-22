Dear Annie: I have never felt the need to write in until I read the letter from “Please Help Guide Me,” who is despairing about how her husband of one and a half years is abusive to her and her daughter. My heart was breaking for her, and my blood was boiling. She sounds depressed and thoroughly beaten down, and she needs to get mad and get out now, if only for her child. I’ve learned that anger is a great motivator. She must put her daughter’s safety above everything else, keeping in mind that emotional abuse can and often is worse than physical abuse. That mother and child deserve better. It was good of you to suggest the National Domestic Violence Hotline, but first she needs to grab her child and leave; even a shelter would be a better living situation. And have her contact an attorney.
— Sympathetic Woman
Dear Sympathetic Woman: Your letter offers a great suggestion. You are correct that she should leave the household immediately and get out of the abusive situation.
