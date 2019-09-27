Dear Heloise: I wonder if you or any of your readers have any uses for tea bags. I use a lot of tea bags, at least two a day, and would like to find some use for them.
— Ruby N., Montgomery, Ala.
Ruby, there are several uses for used tea bags:
+Take a used tea bag and add it to the water in which you plan to cook pasta or rice.
+Place a tea bag in water and bring to a boil. Let it cool, then water your garden with the weak tea.
+Place on tired, puffy eyes.
— Heloise
