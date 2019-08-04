Dear Annie: A few days ago, I was at a grocery store that was packed. Every cashier had long lines. There was a beautiful little girl, maybe 3 or 4 years old, in the line next to me who saw a Minnie Mouse balloon that she loved. I mean, REALLY loved. I decided, what the heck, I’ll get it for her (first asking her parents if it was OK), because my twin girls are 16 and long past the age of being delighted by balloons. I tell this not to show how nice I am, but to relate what happened next.
The gentleman behind me cleaned the conveyor belt for the cashier. Someone else invited an older lady to go ahead of her in line. A young man paid for a harassed mother’s diapers and formula. It was as though the whole store got nicer and politer. Each kindness has a chain reaction, but usually you don’t get to see it. This time I did, and it was SO COOL.
— Choose to Be Kind
Dear Choose to Be Kind: Kindness is catching. Not only did your consideration ripple outward to everyone in that store: it’s now inspired me and, I’d wager, many reading this to try to be just a little more generous today. Thanks for writing.
